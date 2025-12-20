Nepali man held for murdering brother in Vasai

Palghar, Dec 20 (PTI) A man hailing from Nepal was arrested in Vasai in Palghar district for allegedly murdering his brother, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Suraj Mohan Bahadur Nepali (30) assaulted his brother Yogesh Mohan Bahadur Nepali (35) on Thursday after a minor dispute, leading to the latter's death, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said.

"The two hail from Bhanumati district in Nepal and were living in Sativali in Vasai East. Both worked at a local hotel. We arrested Suraj Mohan within two hours of the crime while he was planning to flee to Nepal. A murder case has been registered at Pelhar police station and further probe is underway," the ACP said. PTI COR BNM