Nepali national, child killed; nine injured as car rams into truck in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Two Nepali nationals, including a child, were killed, and nine others seriously injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Karnal-Meerut highway here on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place when the 11 travellers -- all Nepali citizens -- were on their way to Chandigarh in a car, Phugana SHO Vijay Kumar told PTI.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where Gopal (30) and Anmol (3) were declared dead, the SHO said, adding that the car was badly damaged in the collision.