Nepali national stabs friend to death in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 22 (PTI) A 27-year-old Nepali national was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his friend in Anjana Colony here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the victim was 23-year-old Vinod, also a native of Nepal, while the accused has been identified as Sumit alias Sukhalal.

Vinod was stabbed late Saturday night.

Both were good friends and used to work with a private company in Sector 37, said police.

The investigation revealed that Vinod had called Sumit from Nepal to Gurugram 15 days ago for work.

Sumit, during interrogation, said, though he got him work, Vinod used to bully him.

"Vinod used to scold me over minor things due to which I started having a grudge against him. We were drinking Saturday till late night. I took the opportunity and attacked Vinod with a knife near his neck and killed him," Sumit confessed, according to police.

"We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court on Monday," said ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya. PTI COR VN VN