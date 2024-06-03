Nepali nationals set fire to three forest outposts in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

Bahraich (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) Over 20 Nepali citizens allegedly set fire three temporary forest outposts at the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here after their fellow citizen was detained for questioning, officials said on Monday.

All the accused have fled to Nepal, they added.

An FIR was registered against 10 Nepali citizens in November on charges of illegal tree cutting and a search was on to nab them, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Katarniaghat Division B Shiv Shankar told PTI.

On Friday night, the forest personnel detained a Nepalese for questioning on suspicion in Dharmapur forest in the Katarniaghat forest range, he said.

However, it was found after questioning that the person was not involved in the incident and was set free.

Meanwhile, angered over the episode, 20-25 Nepali citizens created ruckus and allegedly set on fire three forest outposts, after which they fled to Nepal, he said.

The DFO said the the decision to lodge a police case in the matter or take necessary action under forest department rules will be taken based on the directions from senior officials.

The Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich is located close to the Nepal-India border. PTI COR ABN RPA