Nepali thief held in Gurugram after gunfight

Gurugram, Sep 4 (PTI) A 35-year-old Nepali national was shot in his leg and nabbed in Sector 53 and for allegedly committing several thefts with the help of the domestic help hailing from his country, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Jagat Bahadur, a native of Tikanpur in Kailali district of Nepal.

Police recovered from him a pistol and a cartridge, and one bag containing an iron cutting tool, a pair of pliers, and a screwdriver.

Six empty cartridges were also retrieved from the encounter spot.

According to police, Jagat Bahadur, with the help of another person, had committed a theft of Rs 20 lakh in Mumbai.

He was arrested in Kailali by the Nepal Police on July 14, along with a female accomplice, Babita, for selling stolen goods taken from India.

On August 9, he got a release from jail, and two days later, he headed for India on a bus and began staying in Gurugram, planning his next theft, police said.

A Gurugram police crime team got a tip-off about his presence in Sector 53, where they confronted him, which led to a gunfight.

Police said when Jagat Bahadur was challenged to surrender, he fired shots at them, leading to a retaliation in which he received a gunshot in his leg.

"The accused used to come to India by bus to commit theft, and after stealing, he would take the stolen goods to Nepal in a taxi," a police spokesperson said.

There is one theft case against Jagat Bahadur in Punjab, two in Uttarakhand, and once each in Mumbai and Nepal, the officer said.

"The accused is in a hospital, and after discharge, he will be arrested," the officer added. PTI COR VN VN