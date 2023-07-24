Nepali woman hangs self in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old Nepal national allegedly hanged herself at a servant quarter in south Delhi's Sarvodaya Enclave on Monday, police here said.

The police received information about the incident around 1.25 pm. On reaching the spot, the team found a woman hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in the servant quarter with the help of a scarf, a senior police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamla, a resident of Lamdada in Nepal, the officer said.

Kamla resided with her husband and two children -- a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy -- in the servant quarters of house number B-62, Sarvodaya Enclave for the last 17 years. Her husband works as a domestic servant in the house, the officer said.

At the time of the incident, the children had gone to school and her husband went to a bank, the officer added.

The woman was suffering from depression and getting treated for the last eight years, the police said.

No external injury was found on the body and it has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary, they added.

Inquest proceedings are being conducted under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the police said. PTI NIT RPA