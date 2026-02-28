Nepali worker killed in Himachal's Theog: Police

Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) A Nepali migrant worker was killed in Shimla district's Theog, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Dhani Ram. He had come from the neighbouring country to the area to work as a labourer in apple orchards.

As per the complaint filed by a local orchardist from Jarai village, a Nepal-based family had approached him a few days ago seeking work in his orchard. He subsequently offered them work and allowed them to stay in a shed located on his property.

Dhani Ram was accompanied by his uncle Suresh, his wife and his five kids.

However, when the orchardist visited the shed on Saturday, the family was nowhere to be found. When he searched the shed, he found Dhani Ram in a vegetative state, who was later declared dead.

The orchardist then informed the police about the incident after which a police team from Theog reached the scene and initiated the investigation.

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said that based on the complaint, an FIR under Section 103 (1) (murder) of the BNS has been registered, and attempts are on to trace the deceased's family. PTI COR PRK