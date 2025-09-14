Nepali youth dies while practising for OSAP Gurkha sepoy recruitment physical test

Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 (PTI) A Nepali youth died of suspected cardiac arrest while practising for physical test in the Gurkha sepoy recruitment drive of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) 2nd Battalion in Jharsuguda on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Govind Kumal, a young aspirant from Nepal.

According to police, the OSAP 2nd Battalion is scheduled to conduct its recruitment test for appointment of 135 Gurkha sepoys (of age 18 to 25) on September 17.

To take part in the test, about 3,000 aspirants from Nepal came to Jharsuguda, and many of them have been practising for the physical tests at the police parade ground on Sunday morning. While preparing for the physical tests, Govind suddenly collapsed, a police officer said.

The youth was rushed to a local hospital, where a doctor declared him brought dead, he said.

"We have informed the family members of the deceased. After conducting a post-mortem, the body will be handed over to his family," the police officer said.

The incident has cast a shadow among Nepali youths who came to Jharsuguda for the recruitment test.