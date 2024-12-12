Nepal's Chief of Army Staff Gen Sigdel calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel on Thursday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a meeting that served as a "significant opportunity" to reinforce the long-standing and strategic defence ties between the two nations.

General Sigdel's visit to India, which spans from December 11-14, underscores the ongoing efforts to further strengthen and deepen the defence cooperation between Kathmandu and New Delhi.

The highlight of the day was President Droupadi Murmu conferring the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army on General Sigdel at an investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"This special honour reflects the long-standing and exceptional bond between the Nepali and Indian armies, a tradition that dates back over 70 years and symbolises the close military cooperation between the two nations," the Defence Ministry here said.

General Sigdel commenced a "significant" official visit to India on Tuesday, marking a key step in further strengthening the defence ties between the two nations, the ministry said.

General Sigdel called on the Indian defence minister before departing for Pune.

"The meeting served as a significant opportunity to reinforce the long-standing and strategic defence ties between the two nations," it said in a statement.

The discussions were centred around issues of "common interest", the ministry said.

The Chief of Army Staff of Nepal had on Wednesday engaged in an "in-depth interaction" with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during which they discussed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and "regional security concerns".

As part of the investiture ceremony, General Sigdel was formally bestowed with a new appellation as the honourary general of the Indian Army, with a change in his rank plate, a gesture that underscores the deep mutual respect and the strengthening of defence relations. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the leadership and significant contributions of General Sigdel in fostering greater defence cooperation between Nepal and India, the statement said.

Following the ceremony, he interacted with a number of dignitaries and senior officials during a high tea hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This gathering provided a platform for further discussions on matters of mutual interest, enhancing bilateral ties, and exploring avenues for greater collaboration between the two armed forces, it said. In the afternoon, General Sigdel hosted a reciprocal lunch at the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi. This lunch served as an opportunity for informal discussions between senior officials, diplomats and other prominent figures. The event was an important moment for reinforcing the warm bilateral relationship between Nepal and India, reflecting both nations' commitment to peace, stability and strategic cooperation, it added.

As part of his visit, General Sigdel also planted a sapling at Manekshaw Centre, located opposite the upcoming Thal Sena Bhawan in New Delhi. This gesture symbolises the deep rooted and enduring relationship between the Nepali and Indian armies, serving as a mark of commitment by both partners. PTI KND AS AS