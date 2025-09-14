Nephew drowns, uncle goes missing while taking bath in Mahanadi river

Paradip, Sep 14 (PTI) A man drowned while his uncle went missing while taking a bath in the Mahanadi river in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Tirtol when the duo, along with several others, went to the river to conduct a 10th-day ritual on the death of a woman in their family, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Rudra Jena (22), while his uncle Sampad Jena (45) was missing after slipping into deep water in the river.

Rudra was rushed to Manijanga Community Health Centre (CHC), where a doctor declared him dead, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Paradip, Smruti Ranjan Kar.

Fire service personnel have launched a search operation to trace Sampad, the ASP said. PTI COR BBM BBM RG