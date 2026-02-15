Nephews chase uncle, ram his car before shooting him dead over land dispute in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by one of his nephews after the latter repeatedly rammed his car, sending it off the road, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said the victim, identified as Veeresh (52), was on his way to a Shiv temple on Sunday afternoon when the incident took place under Garhiya Rangeen police station limits.

According to the officer, five nephews were in hot pursuit of Veeresh, following him in three cars.

When the victim's vehicle crossed Garhiya Rangeen, a car driven by one of the nephews allegedly rammed his car multiple times, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a roadside ditch.

Subsequently, a scuffle ensued between the uncle and the nephews, during which Veeresh was shot dead, Dwivedi said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests an ongoing land dispute between the uncle and nephews may have led to the killing, he added.

Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem examination.

No formal complaint has been received so far in this regard, the SP said, adding that a detailed probe is on.