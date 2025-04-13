NE's first cancer robotic surgery facility launched in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 13 (PTI) The first robotic surgery facility of Northeast India was inaugurated on Sunday at the State Cancer Institute of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

At an official function here, Sarma dedicated the robotic surgery unit, equipped with all modern functionalities for advancing cancer care in the region.

"Assam is beginning Bohag celebrations by dedicating North East India's first ever onco-robotic surgery facility at the Guwahati Medical College. Our government hospitals will now offer low-cost, highly precise and least invasive oncological surgical procedures through MADE IN INDIA machinery," he said in a post on X after the event.

Similar facilities are coming up in Silchar and Dibrugarh towns also, the CM said.

He said that the launching of the facility is a major milestone in Assam's healthcare journey.

"At a project cost of Rs 14.99 crore, the system has been procured by the state government under the NPCDCS scheme of the Government of India. Robotic surgery offers enhanced precision, superior control and 3D visualisation, enabling better outcomes in cancer care," an official said.

Sarma also announced that to ensure adequate manpower to operate high-end medical technology, the government is in the process of beginning nursing colleges in all cancer hospitals. PTI TR TR RG