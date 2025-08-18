NESO demonstrates in Imphal against illegal immigration in North East

Imphal, Aug 18 (PTI) A number of students on Monday staged a sit in at Keisamthong in Imphal West district to protest large-scale illegal immigration in the states of the Northeastern region.

Organised by All Manipur Students Union under the aegis of North East Students Organisation (NESO), the protesters held placards demanding NRC in the state, resettlement of internally displaced persons, and setting up of a review committee to address abnormal population rise.

A memorandum was also submitted by NESO to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, demanding immediate detection and deportation of illegal immigration, sealing of the India-Bangladesh boundary, and strengthen border control and monitoring.

NESO also demanded that the central and state governments "resolve the ongoing conflict in the state and bring holistic peace at the earliest”.

At least 260 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023. PTI COR NN