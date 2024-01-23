Netaji, a great visionary who challenged mighty British: TN Guv

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday hailed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as a great visionary revolutionary leader who challenged the mighty British by forming a government of independent India in exile.

Advertisment

Paying rich tributes to the nationalist on his birth anniversary at the Raj Bhavan here, Ravi said Netaji provided outstanding leadership to the Indian National Army, militarily fighting against the British and inspired thousands of Indian men and women in uniform for independence.

"This led to the Naval Revolt of February 1946 with cascading rebellions in the Air Force and other Indians in the armed forces of the British, compelling them to leave India," the Governor said in a social media post on X.

Paying floral tributes to Netaji's portrait on Parakram Diwas, Ravi said "A grateful nation pays humble tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose....He will ever remain an inspiration for all the youth of our country in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat." PTI JSP ROH