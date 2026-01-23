'Netaji ensured we remain a part of India': Himanta on Bose's birth anniversary

Guwahati, Jan 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Friday, recalling his contribution in ensuring that Assam remained a part of India during Partition.

He said Bose's efforts negated Muhammad Saadullah's "nefarious intentions" of merging Assam with East Pakistan.

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Netaji ensured we remain a part of India by visiting the State & assembling all leaders under the leadership of Gopinath Bardoloi to form a Govt & negate Sadullah's nefarious intentions of merging Assam with East Pakistan," he added. PTI SSG SSG SOM