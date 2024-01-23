Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was symbol of India's bravery: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, saying the freedom fighter was a symbol of India's bravery who inspired the youth to join the country's struggle for independence.

The chief minister paid floral tributes to Netaji's statue at Parivartan Chowk here. Netaji's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'.

"Netaji motivated the youth to unite against the British rule and fight with a renewed spirit. He prepared a strategy both within the country and abroad to advance the freedom struggle. That's why we see many places connected to Netaji when we travel overseas," Adityanath said.

He said Netaji was a symbol of bravery and valour.

Netaji formed the Azad Hind Fauj and gave the slogan "Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga" (Give me blood and I will give you freedom). Inspired by this mantra, lakhs of youths got ready to sacrifice everything for the country's freedom, he added.

Adityanath said it is a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'.

"As we remember Netaji on his 127th birth anniversary today, India stands as a country that is capable in terms of both internal and external security. The whole world is watching the new India. India is establishing itself as a global power," he said.

The chief minister exhorted the youth of the state to fulfil their duties honestly and said it would be a fitting tribute to Netaji.

"We must be committed to our duties and only then can we establish India as the world's greatest force," Adityanath said.