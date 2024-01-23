Advertisment
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unwavering dedication to nation's freedom continues to inspire: PM Modi

NewsDrum Desk
23 Jan 2024
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Andaman

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Andaman (File image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said his unwavering dedication to the nation's freedom continues to inspire.

Modi also greeted people on 'Parakram Diwas', which marks the Azad Hind Fauj founder's birth anniversary.

Modi said in a post on X, "Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today, on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose."

"His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire," the prime minister said.

