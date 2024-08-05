Netaji's shell craft painting, Lord Buddha's statue among 250 gifts to presidents on auction

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A shell craft painting of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Lord Buddha's statue are among the selected 250 gifts, received by President Droupadi Murmu and former presidents, available for bidding that began on Monday.

Interested persons can place their bids for these exquisite gifts via https://upahaar.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ -- a dedicated portal launched by Murmu recently.

Encased in an elegant frame with intricate detailing, Netaji's painting which "commemorates a pivotal moment" in the history of the country is the most expensive item available for bidding with the base price of Rs 4,02,500.

"The painting features a meticulously crafted depiction of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, created entirely from delicate shell pieces. He is portrayed in his iconic military uniform, standing resolutely, embodying strength and determination.

"The craftsmanship captures every detail, from the folds in his uniform to the intensity in his gaze, using a unique combination of shell textures and colours," read the description of the painting, that weighs 14.15 kg.

At the top of the frame, the memento marks the 75th anniversary of the historic act of hoisting the Indian tricolour by Netaji for the first time in Port Blair on December 30, 1943.

"This event holds immense historical significance as a symbol of struggle for Indian Independence and Netaji's unwavering commitment to the cause," it said.

Another item available for e-auction is a statue of Lord Buddha seated under a tree. This gift was received by President Murmu from the Mahabodhi Temple, an ancient Buddhist temple located in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.

"It holds immense historical and spiritual significance as the sacred place where the Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment. With a vibrant yellow backdrop, this Buddha statue with a golden-coloured drape, is portrayed in the serene dhyan mudra, symbolising deep meditation and inner peace," read the gift's description.

The tree, crafted with intricate hues of green, yellow, orange, and brown, stands unique in its artistry. The roots of the tree elegantly embrace the stone on which Buddha is seated, adding a profound touch to the overall composition of the culture.

This memento is also available for bidding with a base price of Rs 82,500.

An elegant trophy, received by former president Pranab Mukherjee, is also open for auction with a base price of Rs 2,700.

The base of the trophy is sturdy and solid, providing a firm foundation that contrasts beautifully with the delicate and transparent globe above, reads the description of the gift, which is the lowest priced item.

"Its clarity and precision are a testament to the clarity of vision and purpose that Shri Pranab Mukherjee has demonstrated throughout his illustrious career," it said.

A bust of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, which was presented to ex-president A P J Abdul Kalam is up for bidding with a starting price of Rs 3,100.

"The bust captures the dignified demeanour of Shastri ji, an iconic leader known for his simplicity and integrity. The bust is finely sculpted, with detailed attention to the facial features, including his characteristic cap," read the gift's description.

Shastri served as the second Prime Minister of India from 1964 to 1966. His tenure as prime minister was marked by his call for unity and strength, encapsulated in the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan', which resonates through the annals of Indian history, it said, adding that "the presentation of this bust to Dr Kalam signifies the continuation of a legacy of leadership and dedication to the nation".

The bidding, which started on Monday, is open till August 26. After the conclusion of the bidding period, the items will be delivered to the highest bidders.

The aim of this initiative is not only to increase citizen engagement but also to support noble causes. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to help children in need, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

The e-auction portal was launched by President Murmu on July 25, 2024, on the completion of two years of her presidency.

Through the website, the bidders can place bids for their favourite items, check their status and pay using online modes.

The gift items up for auction will be available for public viewing at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.

The gift items up for auction will be available for public viewing at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.

Visitors can book tickets to the museum through https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ and explore the exhibits from Tuesday to Sunday, between 9:30 AM and 5:00 PM.