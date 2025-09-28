Netanyahu's remark that Israel 'must finish the job' dangerous: Palestinian ambassador

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The Palestine issue should be tackled with a "rational perspective", Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh said on Sunday and termed as "dangerous" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement at the UN General Assembly hat Israel "must finish the job" in Gaza.

The envoy was speaking at a discussion on "Genocide and Gaza's Disabled" organised by the National Platform for the Rights of Disabled.

"Anyone who wants to tackle the Palestinian issue should tackle it from a rational perspective. This is exactly what the United Nations Secretary General, His Excellency, Antonio Guterres, said in his speech on October 24, 2023, when he denounced and condemned the Hamas attack...," Shawesh said.

"He said it has not happened in a vacuum, which means he followed the rational school of thought of a problem-solving and linked 7th October to this rule, which is the Israeli-supporting occupation and the Israeli-prolonged occupation and the humiliation of the Palestinian people," the ambassador said.

Shawesh hit out at Netanyahu for his Friday address at the UNGA, where the Israeli Prime Minister pledged to eradicate Hamas’ remaining forces in Gaza. He claimed that Netanyahu's words that Israel "must finish the job " meant "expelling the entire Palestinian people from Palestine".

"The final remnants of Hamas are holed up in Gaza City. They vow to repeat the atrocities of 7 October again and again. That is why Israel must finish the job,” Netanyahu had asserted after dozens of delegates from multiple nations had walked out of the UN General Assembly hall en masse as he began speaking.

Reacting to it, the Palestinian envoy said, "Benjamin Netanyahu said two days ago at the United Nations General Assembly, he said something none of you might realise the exact meaning of it, which is, finish the job." It means "expelling the entire Palestinian people from Palestine", he claimed.

"It means to expel, ethnically cleanse the remaining 4.2 million of the Palestinians from their entire historical land, Palestine. This is a very dangerous issue," he added.

Shawesh said this is the first time in history when a "genocide is being watched by people across the world on their smartphones".

"We are talking about, today, 150,000 tons of explosive material hit 365 square kilometres; 2.3 million innocent human beings are living there. We are talking about 75 kilograms of explosive material per capita," he said.

"This is not happening without the full complicity of the Western countries," he alleged.