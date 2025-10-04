Netflix series 'Kurukshetra' handles faith with sensitivity: Delhi minister

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Delhi Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, who on Friday watched a special screening of Netflix's upcoming animated series 'Kurukshetra', said the series does full justice to profound mythological themes such as the Gita, Kurukshetra and the Mahabharata.

The special screening was held at the Delhi Secretariat with Mishra as the chief guest. Tourism Secretary and DTTDC Managing Director Niharika Rai and Netflix India's Director of Public Policy Mahima Kaul were also present, according to a statement.

Students of Delhi College of Arts, senior officials and invited guests attended the event.

Stating that the series presented themes of faith and history with sensitivity, Mishra congratulated Netflix and the Delhi Tourism Department for the initiative.

He said the Delhi government is working to position the city as a Global Content Hub in the AVCG (Animation, Visual Effects, Comics and Gaming) sector, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi' (development along with heritage).

He also urged filmmakers, writers and creators to produce content that highlights India's culture and traditions for global audiences.

Netflix India Director Mahima Kaul said Kurukshetra is the platform's first mythological animated series and aims to connect different generations.

"It will resonate with those who watched the Mahabharata on Doordarshan as well as appeal to younger audiences," she said.

The series will stream in multiple Indian and international languages with subtitles in 34 languages and Hindi audio description for inclusivity, according to the statement.

Later in the evening, the title poster of 'Cash M Kash', a social thriller by Antimatter Films and Images International, was unveiled at a press conference at the Constitution Club in Rafi Marg.

The event, attended by former Union minister Vijay Goel and Kapil Mishra, also marked the official start of production, the statement said.

As per the makers, the film will critically examine Mahatma Gandhi's principles against the backdrop of contemporary society's growing obsession with material wealth, it added. PTI SHB RUK RUK