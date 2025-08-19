Netherlands-based family returns disappointed after failing to trace ancestral home in UP

Ballia (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A family from the Netherlands who came to the Ballia district in search of their ancestral roots, returned disappointed on Tuesday after failing to trace their forefathers' home or relatives.

Representing the fifth generation of indentured labourer Sundar Prasad, who left Siar village in the Belthara Road area for Suriname nearly 133 years ago, Jitendra Chatta arrived with his wife, Sharda Ramsukh, son, Shankar and daughter, Aishwarya, hoping to connect with his family's past.

Prasad was taken to Suriname in 1892 by agents of the then-British government, lured by promises of a better life, Jitendra told PTI. He was accompanied by his wife, Anrujia and three-year-old son, Dukhi. From Siar, they travelled via Kolkata and sailed to Suriname, where they were forced into labour. Prasad died within seven years, followed by his wife a year later, leaving Dukhi to carry forward the lineage.

Over generations, the family settled in Suriname and later in the Netherlands. Jitendra's father, Dharmapal Chatta, chose to remain in the Netherlands instead of returning to India.

Jitendra said he had been tracing his family history for 30 years, and his wish was to touch the soil of his ancestors. His son Shankar discovered that the family's origins lay in Siar village, inspiring their visit.

The family arrived in India on August 9, visited Ayodhya's Ram temple, and then travelled to Belthara Road. For three days, they searched for their ancestral home, approaching locals, police, and the nagar panchayat and sifting through old records, but found no trace.

Disheartened, they left for the Netherlands on Tuesday. However, Jitendra's daughter, Aishwarya, expressed her determination to continue the quest.

"Though this attempt has failed, I will return to complete this search," she said. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL MPL