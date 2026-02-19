Netherlands PM Dick Schoof visits Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) The Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof arrived here on Thursday on an official visit, sources said.

Schoof, accompanied by a delegation, landed at Kempegowda International Airport, where he was received by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, who welcomed him with a bouquet, officials added.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and other senior officials were also present.

According to a statement, the Netherlands Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Philips Innovation Campus in R T Nagar, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) Control Centre on Infantry Road, and the Indian Institute of Science on Friday.

He will also attend a luncheon with industrialists before departing the city by a special aircraft, the statement said.