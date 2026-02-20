Netherlands PM Schoof visits Bengaluru Traffic Management Centre

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, on Friday visited the Traffic Management Centre here as part of his official city tour, police said.

Schoof, who arrived here on Thursday, was hosted by the Bengaluru Traffic Police at the TMC, they added.

The visit was attended by Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police M A Saleem, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy, along with other senior officers, police said.

During the visit, senior officials showcased innovative initiatives and global best practices in traffic management, highlighting Bengaluru’s focus on smarter and safer roads, according to a police statement.

The prime minister was briefed on advanced, technology-driven systems implemented to enhance road safety, streamline urban mobility, and ensure efficient enforcement.

The delegation also witnessed live demonstrations of real-time monitoring, AI-enabled surveillance, adaptive traffic signal control, and integrated command-and-control operations at the centre, officials added. PTI AMP SSK