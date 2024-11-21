Network of national highways in Bihar will be comparable to that of US by 2029: Gadkari

Bodh Gaya (Bihar), Nov 21 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asserted the network of national highways in Bihar will be comparable to that of the US by the time the BJP-led NDA completes 15 years in power at the Centre in 2029.

Advertisment

Gadkari, who holds the Road Transport and Highways portfolio, made the averment in Bodh Gaya, while addressing back-to-back functions.

"Our government is making rapid progress in road infrastructure, and that is showing in Bihar, too. I promise that after the current five-year term, when we will be completing 15 years in power, the network of Bihar will be on par with that of America,” the former BJP president said.

Bihar's road network has seen tremendous improvement in the last few years, and the NDA government will continue to work for further development, said Gadkari, who inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects to the tune of Rs 3,700 crore.

Advertisment

“Bodh Gaya is the centre of the cultural heritage of Bihar and India. With the projects inaugurated and foundation stones laid today, this region will rapidly move towards development,” he said. PTI CORR PKD RBT