Neuberg Diagnostics launches 'Parivard Card' for BBMP workers in Bengaluru

Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI) Healthcare provider Neuberg Diagnostics has launched 'Parivar Card' for the workers of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in Bengaluru.

The "Parivar Card" is aimed at enhancing the health and well-being of municipal workers of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru which offers range of diagnostic services at discounted rates.

Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath unveiled the 'Parivar Card' in the presence of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Kari Gowda and Neuberg Diagnostics Group COO Aishwarya Vasudevan among others on Tuesday.

The card aims to ensure the municipal workforce to receive timely and affordable medical care, thereby promoting a healthier community. Cardholders of Parivar Card would also receive significant discounts on various diagnostic tests and consultations.

The benefits of the card is also extended to the immediate family members of the BBMP workers.

"At Neuberg Diagnostics, we recognise the invaluable contribution of BBMP workers. The Parivar Card is our way of giving back to these dedicated individuals and their families by providing them with accessible and affordable healthcare," Vasudevan said. PTI VIJ VIJ SS