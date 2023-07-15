Neural activity involved in perceiving time revealed, could help treat movement disorders

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Time perception has been strongly linked to neural activity in the brain structure that coordinates physical movement, the striatum, researchers have found in mice.

The speed of striatal neural activity, along with its spread, governed if we thought time was passing slowly or quickly, the researchers from Champalimaud Research's Learning Lab, Lisbon, Portugal, found.

They stimulated specific striatal cells in mice using light, thus, creating waves or 'ripples' of neural activity in the otherwise dormant striatum. Simultaneously, they manipulated the temperature of the mice's striatums to regulate the neural activity, without disrupting its pattern.

They had trained the animals to report whether the interval between two tones was shorter or longer than 1.5 seconds.

"When we cooled the striatum, (the mice) were more likely to say a given interval was short. When we warmed it, they were more likely to say that it was long," said Filipe Rodrigues, a lead author of the study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

Temperature is known to have been used in research to manipulate behavioural dynamics with respect to time.

In this study, the researchers found that cooling expanded but slowed down neural activity, while warming contracted but sped up activity. The pattern of activity itself, however, was not disrupted in any way.

"It's akin to changing the tempo of a musical piece without affecting the notes themselves. We thought temperature could be ideal as it would potentially allow us to change the speed of neural dynamics without disrupting its pattern," said Tiago Monteiro, another lead author of the study.

For example, the researchers said, heating up the striatum sped up striatal dynamics, similar to accelerating the movement of a clock's hands, causing the rats to judge a given time interval as being longer than it really was.

"Temperature then gave us a knob with which to stretch or contract neural activity in time, so we applied this manipulation in the context of behaviour," said Rodrigues.

The researchers said their findings could help advance therapeutic targets for movement disorder such as Parkinson's, Huntington's and cerebellar ataxia.

They said that all organisms face two fundamental challenges in making movements - determining 'what' to do and 'when' (involving the striatum), and 'how' to do it (involving the cerebellum).

In this study, they found that retarding or accelerating striatal activity did not correspond to retarding or accelerating the mice's movements. However, in another study, they found temperature manipulations to the cerebellum, unlike the striatum, to affect continuous movement control.

While Parkinson's affects the striatum, impacting patients' ability to initiate movement, in contrast, patients with cerebellar damage struggle to execute smooth and coordinated movements, but not necessarily with the initiation or transition between movements.