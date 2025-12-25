Neuro Justice Trilogy book on function-based disability assessment released in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 25 (PTI) In a step towards transforming how the Indian judiciary assesses human life and functional disability in motor vehicle accident cases, the Neuro Justice Trilogy and the Neuro Justice Framework Handbook were officially released here on Thursday.

Authored by functional neurosurgeon Dr Sharan Srinivasan and neurorehabilitation expert Dr Prathiba Sharan, the trilogy and handbook propose a shift from a "symptom-based" to a "function-based" approach in assessing disability and compensation, an official statement said.

The Neuro Justice Trilogy was formally released by Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar at a high-level gathering of judicial, medical, policy and law-enforcement representatives held at the NIMHANS Convention Centre here.

He emphasised that the work symbolises the meaningful intersection of law, neuroscience, and ethics.

The programme was presided over by Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who underlined the framework's relevance to public health and said the government valued initiatives that integrate medical science with ethical governance to improve citizens' lives.

Rudrappa Lamani, Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, who recently recovered from a road traffic accident involving brain and spinal cord injuries, said the legislature recognises the importance of such emerging intersections for social equity and inclusive governance.

Speaking at the event, Lamani stressed the need to establish affordable, multidisciplinary neurorehabilitation centres in all districts of Karnataka, adding that he had earlier been unaware of rehabilitation facilities such as PRS Neurosciences.

Reflecting on the initiative, author Dr Sharan Srinivasan said patients often survive trauma but fail to receive justice as their functional impairments remain inadequately documented in both medical and legal processes.

Dr Prathiba Sharan highlighted the issue of "invisible disabilities" such as impairments in memory, empathy and behaviour, which frequently go unrecognised and uncompensated. She said function-based assessments reflect how individuals live, think and work, and ignoring these aspects places a burden on families.

India has nearly nine lakh pending motor accident claims, with compensation often delayed beyond the critical rehabilitation period. The framework documents how early, function-based assessment can reduce injustice, caregiver burnout and economic distress, while aiding courts in delivering consistent outcomes, the statement said.

Published in public interest by the Swasthya Aarogya Foundation and supported by leading neuroscience institutions, the trilogy aims to place India at the forefront of a global shift towards function-first justice, it added. PTI AMP ADB