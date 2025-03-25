Neurological sciences institute to be set up at Ahmedabad Civil Medicity: Gujarat minister

Gandhinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) An autonomous neurological sciences institute will be set up at Ahmedabad Civil Medicity for treatment and research of diseases related to the brain and nervous system, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel informed the assembly on Tuesday.

Medicity encompasses several public hospitals and institutions centred around Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Responding to the demands of the Health and Family Welfare Department in the assembly, Patel said Gujarat's medical students and neurological doctors will be provided with innovative, high-quality education and training, and higher courses related to neurology and neuroscience will also be started in the proposed institute in the future.

Once the institute becomes fully functional, its satellite centres will be started in other places in the state, said the minister.

Patel also announced that new radiotherapy centres will be started by the Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute at Porbandar, Himmatnagar, Valsad and Godhra, to strengthen cancer treatment services.

The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology, Ahmedabad, will provide cardiology and neurology services at Gandhinagar, Surat and will also operate cardiology satellite centres at Rajkot and Bhavnagar, he told the house.

To ensure patients suffering from serious or life-threatening diseases are treated and cared for when they are in the final stages of their lives, the state government has decided to start palliative care wards in six government hospitals, he said.

Adequate manpower will be made available to start palliative care wards with a total of 60 beds, 30 each for men and women, in these government civil hospitals, Patel maintained.

"Patients who are in the final stages of serious, incurable and life-threatening diseases will be provided relief from pain through various methods of medical treatment," he said.

State-of-the-art equipment worth Rs 100 crore will be made available at government medical colleges and affiliated hospitals as well as the M & J Institute of Ophthalmology and Spine Institute at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the minister said. PTI KA RSY