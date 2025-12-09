Neurological Society of India's annual conference to begin in Indore on December 10

Indore, Dec 9 (PTI) The 73rd Annual Conference of the Neurological Society of India will begin in Indore on December 10, the organisers announced.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will inaugurate the five-day conference on the theme, "Overcoming Challenges in Brain and Spine Care," organising committee chairman Dr Vasant Dakwale said on Monday.

The conference holds special significance because the Neurological Society of India is celebrating 75 years of its establishment this year, he said.

Experts from India, the US, Europe, and South America will participate in the conference, which will see 700 scientific presentations and discussions.