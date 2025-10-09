Neurosurgery HoD of Jaipur medical college arrested taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Dr Manish Agrawal, Head of the Department (HoD) of Neurosurgery at SMS Medical College, Jaipur, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the ACB headquarters, Dr Agrawal, who also holds the post of Additional Principal at the college, was caught red-handed by the agency's Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Jaipur, while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant.

Additional Director General of Police (ACB) Smita Srivastava said the Bureau had received a complaint alleging that the accused was demanding a bribe in exchange for countersigning bills related to the supply of brain coils used in neurosurgery.

Acting under the supervision of DIG Anil Kayal, the SIU team verified the complaint and later conducted a trap operation, during which Dr Agrawal was apprehended while taking the bribe.

The ACB said that further questioning and investigation are underway. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is in progress. PTI AG KSS KSS