Never criticised community leaders; Only opposed communaslism, says Kerala LoP

Kochi, Jan 18 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Sunday sought to clarify that he has never said anything against any community leaders but only opposed communal statements.

Opposing communalism does not mean refusing to engage with community leaders, he told reporters here.

Satheesan came up with the clarification soon after G Sukumaran Nair and Vellappally Natesan, the general secretaries of the Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP)-the two prominent Hindu community outfits-vehemently criticised him.

Earlier in the day, Natesan, during a press conference in Alappuzha, alleged that Satheesan was "irrelevant" and he was like a "flower that bloomed only yesterday", in an apparent jibe at his political stature.

Citing some of the recent remarks of the Congress leader, he also accused Satheesan of being one among those who tried to brand him as communal.

In a similar way, Nair, while talking to reporters in Kottayam, alleged that Satheesan was being given a free hand within the Congress and questioned his authority to speak on all matters, warning that "such actions could harm the party in elections." Recalling events before the last Assembly election, Sukumaran Nair said Satheesan had visited him seeking support, which was extended through NSS leaders in the constituency.

"After the election, he says community organisations should not be approached," he said.

Satheesan, however, rejected criticisms by both Nair and Natesan and said he had never stated that he would not meet any community leader. The LoP said he only wanted that communal statements should not be made.

"Speaking against communalism and meeting community leaders are two different things," he said.

He said Kerala should continue to be known as a state that upholds religious harmony and added that he had not spoken against any individual or community.

Satheesan said he regularly meets leaders of various community organisations and cited his participation in religious and community events, including the Kumbanad Pentecost convention, the Cherukolpuzha Hindu conference and Kanthapuram's Kerala Yatra, besides programmes organised by Dalit organisations.

Political leaders often meet community leaders and engage in dialogue, he said, adding that if any community faces a problem, political leaders should be the first to reach out.

Satheesan said he had no objection to personal criticism and that he was not above criticism.

"Anyone, including community leaders, political workers, cultural activists and even members of my own party, can criticise me. If there is merit in the criticism, I will correct myself," he said.

He said the Congress and the UDF would oppose communalism irrespective of who makes such statements and reiterated that secularism remains their firm stand.

Expressing confidence in the people of Kerala, Satheesan said voters were watching developments closely and would once again reaffirm the state's secular character in the coming elections, as they had done in recent local body, bypoll and parliamentary polls. PTI LGK ADB