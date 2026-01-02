Never cross fine line between self-respect and ego: Rajnath

Udaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday emphasised the importance of understanding the delicate balance between self-respect and ego, and urged people not to cross the fine line between the two.

"While the feeling of self-respect is important, it should never transform into arrogance," Singh said at the 104th foundation day event of the Bhupal Nobles' University here.

He pointed out that sometimes even an arrogant person may claim to have a high degree of self-respect, highlighting the thin line between the two emotions.

"I want to tell all children that ego should never come into our lives," he said.

Reiterating that while self-respect should be nurtured, it must never turn into arrogance, Singh said, "The feeling of self-respect should be strong, but arrogance should never take root." PTI SDA SMV ARI