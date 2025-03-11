Never did vengeful politics, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, March 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday told Assembly that he never engaged in vengeful politics but warned that people violating law and order will be dealt with severely.

Addressing the House, the Chief Minister claimed that TDP coming to power is synonymous with law and falling in place in the state.

"I am very clear. I never engaged in politics with vengeance. Even now I will not do it. At the same time, those who violate law and order will be dealt with severely. I am warning again, whoever it may be," Naidu told the House.

Alleging that law and order was not upheld in the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP regime, the TDP supremo claimed that there was no protection to government assets or free movement of people back then.

However, the CM said that the NDA government will not spare law and order violations at any cost and added that the southern state is stringently cracking down on marijuana (ganja) and drugs.

Noting that a special wing called Eagle has been launched for this purpose, Naidu also called upon the people in the state to control their children and family members.

Highlighting that the government is waging a war on ganja and drugs, the CM said it will not allow the illicit cultivation of ganja even on a single acre of land.

If anyone attempts to rape a woman and escape that will be his last day and rowdies will not be condoned, Naidu said.

He also alleged that government and forest lands were grabbed and several land related irregularities have taken place during the previous YSRCP regime.

Hence, he observed that the government is ushering in watertight laws to make the land grabber responsible to prove that he did not indulge in such a crime.

Underscoring that latest technologies are being incorporated to fight crime in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said the government is planning to deploy drones for night patrolling, including reinforcing cctv cameras network.

He said 26 cyber police stations are being established as cyber security is key and noted that the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) should be improved.

The Police Department has to remember that whenever there is a sensational case, all the future developments must be carefully examined and acted upon, he added.

CM also called upon the people of the state to use women's protection app called Shakti. PTI STH ADB