Never forget mother tongue: President Murmu urges people at Ol Chiki script centenary celebrations

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Dec 29 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged people to never forget their respective mother tongues, and called for collective efforts towards the betterment of society.

She was addressing the 22nd Santali 'Parsi Maha' (language day) and centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script of the Santali language at Dishom Jaherthan courtyard in Karandih on the outskirts of Jamshedpur city in East Singhbhum district.

The President started her speech by singing a prayer to 'Jaher Aayo' (tribal mother deity) in the Santali language.

"There is no harm in learning every language, but never forget your own mother tongue. When you speak with your own people, always try to converse in your mother tongue," Murmu urged people, while delivering her speech in the Santali language.

She said Ol Chiki is now on digital platform and it should be used for the promotion of the language.

Appreciating Tata Steel for its contribution to promoting Ol Chiki, she said collective efforts are needed for the betterment of society.

The Centre has released Rs 24,000 crore for the development of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), she said.

The President also felicitated 12 distinguished Santali individuals for their contributions to the development of Santali literature.

Murmu was the chief guest at the function, which was also attended by Governor Santosh Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and TMC MP from Jhargram (West Bengal) and Padmashree recipient Kalipada Soren.

The programme marked 100 years of the Ol Chiki movement launched in 1925 by Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

She also paid tributes to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the creator of the Ol Chiki script, by garlanding his bust.

President Murmu will also attend the 15th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur.

The President arrived in Jharkhand on Sunday night on a three-day visit.

On Tuesday, she will visit Gumla to address 'Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh-Kartik Jatra' (interstate folk cultural gathering). PTI BS SAN SAN ACD