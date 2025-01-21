Never going to be a dull moment: Tharoor on Trump presidency

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that judging by US President Donald Trump's initial statements, there is never going to be a dull moment during his presidency, and expressed hope that the Indo-US ties are in a "good shape".

In a remarkable comeback to power, Donald Trump Monday took oath as the 47th president of the US and immediately promised a blitz of executive orders as he announced the beginning of a "golden age" of America.

In a fiery inaugural address, 78-year-old Trump laid out his vision for the next four years, described January 20 as the "liberation day" for the US and declared that "America's decline is over" as he will bring changes "very quickly".

Asked about Trump taking over as the 47th president, Tharoor told PTI Videos, "I think judging by his initial statements, there is never going to be a dull moment while he is president. It is going to be a very interesting time. All of us who follow world affairs, will have a lot to be kept on our toes." "As far as India is concerned, I think basically the relationship is in a good shape. The two countries had a very good relationship during his first administration with one or two negatives, mainly to do with trade," the former minster of state for external affairs said.

"There is already a rumour that he might be coming to India on a visit possibly as early as April. If that happens, that will obviously be a very positive sign," he said.

Tharoor said that on the question of his overall policy that will affect Indians, one area is definitely going to be trade.

"I think there will be pressure on India to either remove tariffs on American goods or suffer high tariffs on Indian exports to America. That is an important consideration for us to worry about," he said.

The Congress leader also said there are concerns about illegal migration in America.

"There are Indian legal migrants which should not be affected but there are also a lot of illegal migrants who could be victims of a serious bid by Trump to expel these people," he said.

Tharoor said the other concern is the rupee depreciating in the last few weeks.

"The only advantage for India would be if our exports increase. But if exports are affected by new tariffs, we will have a cheaper rupee and at the same time no increase in exports, and that would be a calamity," he said. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK