Never held Mines and Geology Ministry in Goa or any other state: Khaunte

Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Saturday said he never held the portfolio of Mines and Geology in Goa government or any other governments, as some media reports claimed on March 7.

Khaunte was acquitted on Friday by a Bengaluru court in a case related to illegal iron ore mining and transportation. The case traces back to the early 2010s when allegations of widespread illegal mining activities emerged in Goa.

While reporting Khaunte’s acquittal, PTI erroneously said Khaunte held the portfolio for Mines and Geology before becoming the tourism minister.

As per Khaunte, he was involved in the case in the capacity as a Director of the company. PTI JR ROH