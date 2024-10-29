Never intended to throw broken bottle at Jt Committee Chair: Kalyan Banerjee

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) TMC member Kalyan Banerjee, who was suspended for a day from the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf Bill for unruly conduct, on Tuesday accused BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay of provoking him at the panel meeting last week and said he never intended to throw the broken glass bottle at the Chair.

"The other day only I told the meeting that I had no intention to throw it at the chairperson and said I was sorry," Banerjee told reporters here.

BJP MPs had slammed Banerjee's conduct after he broke a glass water bottle and allegedly hurled it towards the chairman, Jagdambika Pal of BJP, during a heated exchange among members. They had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding the TMC MP's suspension from the House and lodging of an FIR against him.

Sharing his version of events, Banerjee said that he was "compelled" to answer Gangopadhyay on his allegations and personal attacks at the meeting of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on October 22.

"When Gangopadhyay was raising his voice, I questioned him. He then used abusive language against me and my kin. I reacted but he continued to use foul language ...," the TMC leader alleged.

Banerjee alleged that the Chair was harsh on him but soft on Gangopadhyay. "This created frustration .. (the one) who started it was not pulled up but I was ... Then I became frustrated, not annoyed," the TMC leader, who is a senior advocate, said.

He said at that point, he smashed the bottle he was holding and in the process injured his fingers.

"When I got injured, I had to let go of the bottle and it rolled towards the Chair ... The other day only I told the meeting that I had no intention to throw it at the chairperson and said I was sorry," Banerjee said.

The TMC leader targeted Gangopadhyay, saying his record as a judge of the Calcutta High Court was "controversial". PTI SKU NAB RT RT