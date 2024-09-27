Never intentionally said will leave LDF: P V Anvar

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 27 (PTI) Left independent MLA P V Anvar on Friday said that he never intentionally said he was leaving the LDF or its parliamentary party and any such statements by him were "slip of the tongue".

Anvar's clarification came shortly after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters in Delhi that the MLA from Nilambur assembly constituency had made his intention clear that he was keeping away from the Left front.

Referring to his press conference a day earlier here, the MLA said that he never intended to say that he was leaving the Left front or its parliamentary party.

"If I said so, it happened in the flow of my statements and was a slip of the tongue," he said.

Anvar also questioned why the CM was not convinced by the allegations made by him against ADGP M R Ajithkumar and Vijayan's political secretary, P Sasi.

He said the next step before him now was to approach the Kerala High Court seeking a court-appointed police team to investigate the allegations and complaints made by him.

Anvar on Thursday made scathing allegations against the CPI(M), LDF and Vijayan and had accused the CM of misleading the public and demanding that he give up the charge of the Home department.

Anvar had also challenged Vijayan to order a reinvestigation of the around 180 gold smuggling cases in the state under the supervision of a sitting judge, alleging the police were not following proper procedure when seizing the precious metal from the 'carriers' who brought it from abroad illegally.

Lashing out at the CM, Anvar had even called Vijayan a "cheat". PTI HMP HMP KH