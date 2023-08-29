Never know when sadhu will become CM: BJP MP Varun Gandhi

Pilibhit (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) In an apparent dig at his own party, BJP MP Varun Gandhi asked people at an event here not to disturb a sadhu standing nearby as nobody knows "when 'maharaaj ji' will become the CM".

Advertisment

On Monday, when he was addressing party workers in his constituency Pilibhit, the sadhu's phone started ringing. But the BJP MP stopped workers from asking the sadhu to switch it off.

"Please do not not stop him, never know when 'maharaaj ji' will become the CM. Then what will happen to us?" Gandhi joked.

The video of the incident surfaced online with people interpreting it as a reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpeethadheeshwar of Gorakshpeeth. Adityanath is always in a sadhu's dress. PTI COR NAV ANB ANB