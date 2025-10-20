Never opposed alliance to take on BJP, but intention of all must be clear: Goa AAP chief

Panaji, Oct 20 (PTI) Goa Aam Aadmi Party chief Amit Palekar on Monday said his party was not against an alliance to take on the ruling BJP in the coastal state but the "intention" of all those involved must be clear.

His statement came after the Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party, both part of the Opposition, on Sunday hinted at an alliance for the 2027 Goa Assembly elections.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao (Congress), Altone D'Costa (both from Congress), Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Revolutionary Goans Party head Manoj Parab met at a "slaying Narakasur" event held at Fatorda in South Goa district on the eve of Diwali on Sunday.

At the event, Alemao had said Opposition parties, which unite in the assembly, should also do so outside the House (against the BJP).

Alemao had also slammed the AAP for declaring that it would not ally with the Congress by stating that" those who do not understand the importance of Opposition unity are dividing votes".

Speaking to reporters, Palekar said his party was always open to an alliance with the Congress.

"Two weeks before October 2, we had said we are ready for an alliance provided everyone comes together. They (Congress) never responded to the call. Even for the Sunday event (at Fatorda), we were not invited," Palekar pointed out.

"What happened (at Fatorda) is a good thing for Goa. We are not sad because we were not invited. We are happy that everyone is coming together for the sake of Goa. Our party has never said will not go for an alliance. We believe the intention should be correct, which is to defeat the BJP and its corruption," Palekar said.

There is a difference between announcing unity on stage and actually showing it on the ground, the AAP leader, however, added.

AAP leaders like Goa desk in charge Atishi Marlena have ruled out an alliance with the Congress claiming the party was an "MLA bank" for the Bharatiya Janata Party, a reference to legislators switching over to the ruling side. PTI RPS BNM