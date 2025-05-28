Never pitched for shifting HAL from Karnataka to Andhra, says CM Naidu

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), May 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday clarified that he had never proposed to the Centre to shift Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a TDP meeting, Naidu said that neither he nor his party ever intended to shift HAL from the neighbouring state to Andhra Pradesh.

"Some people in Karnataka say that I requested (the Centre) to shift HAL from Bangalore. I never indulge in such activities. It is not in my history. Telugu Desam Party never intended to get projects from other states and thereby get a bad image," Naidu said.

He further said the Lepakshi area in Anantapur District is suitable for the aerospace industry, including aircraft manufacturing-both civil and defence.

Referring to reports of Naidu requesting the Centre to shift some plants of HAL to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday "questioned the silence" of union ministers and MPs from his state over the AP CM’s reported pitch.

Shivakumar asserted that the Congress government in Karnataka would not let go of any Navaratna companies or related units that have been based in the state.

Naidu said he requested the Centre to set up five hubs for defence manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh.

The CM said that he requested the union government that Visakhapatnam be developed as a "Naval Hub". PTI GDK KH