Never seen such an irresponsible Opposition: Vijaywargiya on Cong's 'vote theft' claim

Indore, Aug 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijaywargiya on Tuesday targeted Rahul Gandhi over his "vote theft" allegations, saying he has never seen such an "irresponsible" Opposition in the history of independent India and the Congress leader was defaming the nation with his "baseless" claims.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has made allegations of "vote chori" in elections, accusing the Election Commission of India of colluding with the ruling BJP. He claimed that the poll body has not performed its duty of enforcing the 'one man, one vote' principle.

Talking to reporters in Indore, Vijaywargiya said he has never seen such an "irresponsible Opposition" in the history of independent India, which is defaming the nation, considered the world's largest democracy, by making baseless allegations.

"The whole world lauds the fair elections held in India, but Rahul Gandhi is tired of losing elections and has lost his mental balance, which is why he is making such statements. I think a person with a healthy mind cannot make such statements," he said.

He claimed that Congress lost 27 elections in the last 13 years.

"Gandhi is tired of losing elections under the Congress leadership. They don't want to take any responsibility and are blaming the Election Commission for their party's series of defeats," the former BJP national general secretary said. PTI HWP MAS ARU