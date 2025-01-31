Never talks about people's issues: Priyanka hits back at PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'no foreign attempt to stoke fire' remark, saying he never talks about people's issues and does not address them.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the Budget session, Modi said it is perhaps the first time since 2014 that no attempt has been made from abroad to "stoke a fire" in India before the start of a Parliament session.

"He does not talk about people's issues, does not address them. We saw in the last session, he did not (allow) debate. So he will say such things," the Congress general secretary told reporters in Parliament premises.

In his remarks before the session, Modi took a swipe at opposition parties, saying there were people ready to do mischief before every session since 2014 and there was also no dearth of those who would fuel such attempts.

"Shayad 2014 se lekar ab tak, ye pehla Parliament ka satr hai, ki jiske ek-do din pehle koi videshi chingari nahi pakdi hai, videsh mein se aag lagane ki koshish nahi hui hai (Perhaps since 2014, this is the first session of Parliament in which a day or two before the session, there has been no foreign attempt to stoke a fire from abroad)," Modi said before the start of the session.