New Aadhaar Seva Kendra inaugurated in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) The Unique Identification Authority of India on Friday launched a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra here, further enhancing citizen-centric Aadhaar services in the city.

The centre was inaugurated by a local Aadhaar holder, reflecting UIDAI’s citizen-centric approach and commitment to inclusive service delivery, an official statement said.

"The Mangaluru Aadhaar Seva Kendra is a Model-C centre with four operational kits. It was also stated that 22 Aadhaar Seva Kendras will be opened in Karnataka and a total of 473 Aadhaar Seva Kendras across the nation by September 2026, reinforcing UIDAI’s commitment to accessible, efficient, and citizen-centric Aadhaar services in line with the Government of India’s vision of digital inclusion and good governance," it added. PTI AMP ROH