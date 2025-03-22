New AKG Centre inauguration: CPI(M) rejects 'auspicious day' reports

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 22 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday rejected reports that they fixed April 23 as the day for the inauguration of the new AKG Centre, headquarters of the party's state committee, as it is an auspicious day.

Party state secretary M V Govindan rejected the report that appeared in a section of the media, and said the date was decided as per the convenience and availability of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is scheduled to inaugurate the multi-storey building.

"That particular report was an example how news can be presented negatively. We suggested April 22, 23 and 24 for the function and the only date (of CM Vijayan) available was 23rd. That's why that day was chosen," he told reporters here.

By giving the report in a different way, the particular media has presented a "negative news", Govindan added.

Govindan, in a press conference here on Friday, said the new AKG Centre, built almost opposite the existing AKG Study Centre, has nine floors and two basement parking areas.

"Renowned architect N Mahesh designed this new building, and it has been constructed after obtaining all necessary building permits," Govindan had said.

He added that all operations of the CPI(M) state committee would be shifted to the new building.

However, the total expenditure for the construction would be known only after the work is fully completed and the costs are tabulated, the leader added. PTI LGK ADB