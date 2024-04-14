New and old promises in BJP manifesto

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The BJP has made a host of new promises in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto including for farmers’ empowerment like the launch of a Krishi Infrastructure Mission for coordinated implementation of agri-infrastructure projects, while steering clear of some others mentioned in the past.

In its 2024 manifesto, the BJP has repeated its promise on implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and reiterated its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code but has skipped the contentious issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“There has been a huge change in the cultural and linguistic identity of some areas due to illegal immigration, resulting in an adverse impact on local people’s livelihood and employment.

"We will expeditiously complete the National Register of Citizens process in these areas on priority. In future we will implement the NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country,” the party had stated in its 2019 manifesto.

In its last Lok Sabha poll manifesto, the BJP had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022, but the opposition has accused it of failing to deliver on its assurance and has also been cornering it on the demand for legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

The party’s 2024 poll manifesto stated that the BJP government empowered farmers through a variety of measures including soil health card, micro-irrigation, crop insurance, seed supply, and direct financial assistance under PM Kisan Samman Yojana.

“We have ensured (an) unprecedented increase in the MSP (minimum support price) for major crops and we will continue to increase it from time to time. We are providing annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. We are committed to sustained financial support for our farmers,” it said.

The BJP promised to further strengthen the crop insurance scheme PM Fasal Bima Yojana through more technological interventions to ensure speedy and more accurate assessment, faster payouts and quicker grievance resolution.

“We have incentivised crop diversification with appropriate price support strategy. Building on this, we are committed to further expand crop diversification to make agriculture sustainable and remunerative,” it said.

“We will support Annadatas to make Bharat Atma Nirbhar (self-reliant) in the production of pulses (like tur, urad, masoor, moong and chana) and edible oil production like mustard, soybean, til and groundnut,” it added.

The BJP promised to expand the irrigation facility and launch a Krishi Infrastructure Mission for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of agri-infrastructure projects like storage facilities, irrigation, grading and sorting units, cold storage facilities, and food processing among others if voted to power.

“We will launch a National Mission on Natural Farming to promote nature-friendly, climate-resilient, remunerative agriculture for food and nutrition secure Bharat,” it said and added, “We are committed to supporting our Kisan families and empower them to lead better lives.” The BJP’s 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto has paid greater attention to the issues of the fishermen as compared to that of its 2019 manifesto, with the party making a host of promises to advance their prosperity and welfare.

“We are committed to advancing the prosperity and welfare of our fishermen by enhancing fisheries through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, modernising infrastructure, and providing financial support and skill development. Our efforts are aimed at empowering fishermen families to thrive and contribute to the nation's Blue Revolution,” the manifesto said.

“We will further extend the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana to increase fish production and increase our annual seafood exports,” it added.

The BJP also promised to further strengthen and expand the insurance coverage available under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana through more technological interventions to ensure speedy and more accurate assessment, faster payouts and quicker grievance resolution.

“We will develop production and processing clusters with special attention to women of coastal communities. We will boost seaweed cultivation under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to increase the income of fishermen.

"We will create sustainable livelihood opportunities for fishermen through the promotion of pearl farming,” the party manifesto said.

As its 2019 poll promise of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya stands fulfilled, the BJP in its 2024 manifesto expressed its commitment to a "holistic" development of Ayodhya and promised to launch a global outreach programme for promoting the legacy of Lord Ram.

The party also promised that it would celebrate ‘Ramayan Utsav’ across the globe to commemorate the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at the recently built temple in Ayodhya if it retains power. PTI PK PK RT RT