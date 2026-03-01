New Andhra Chief Secy calls on CM Naidu

Amaravati, Mar 1 (PTI) Newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad made a courtesy call to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Sunday.

Prasad had taken over charge from K Vijayanand on Saturday.

“Newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” said an official press release.

Meanwhile, Vijayanand has been appointed as Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to the CM.

He also paid a visit to Naidu, the release added. PTI MS STH ROH