New Andhra Chief Secy calls on CM Naidu

New Update
Amaravati, Mar 1 (PTI) Newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad made a courtesy call to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Sunday.
Prasad had taken over charge from K Vijayanand on Saturday.
“Newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” said an official press release.
Meanwhile, Vijayanand has been appointed as Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to the CM.
He also paid a visit to Naidu, the release added. PTI MS STH ROH