New app to provide seamless access to loans for people with disabilities

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A mobile application to provide seamless access to loans for disabled entrepreneurs and individuals was launched on Sunday.

The app -- launched at the concluding event of the 22nd Divya Kala Mela -- was developed by the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation.

It aims to provide seamless access to loans for Divyang entrepreneurs and individuals, marking a significant step towards economic inclusion.

The Union social justice and empowerment ministry said in a statement that the Divya Kala Mela made record sales of more than Rs 13.5 crore.

Organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the 11-day event was a celebration of the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of Divyangjan (persons with disabilities).

The grand finale featured the cultural programme Divya Kala Shakti at Kartavya Path, where Divyang artists showcased their talents through dance, music, painting and theatre.

The event drew enthusiastic applause from a large audience, including dignitaries such as department secretary Rajesh Aggarwal and Richa Shankar, a deputy director general in the ministry, alongside other senior officials.

Aggarwal highlighted the achievements of Divyang entrepreneurs and artists and said, "Divyangjan are setting milestones in every field, including entrepreneurship. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to the economic, social and educational empowerment of Divyangjan." PTI UZM UZM SZM SZM