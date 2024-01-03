New Ashok Nagar metro station incident: DMRC files police complaint, FIR lodged

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) DMRC authorities have filed a police complaint in connection with a recent incident in which a passenger allegedly obstructed operation of a door of train's coach at a metro station due to which the door became "defective" resulting in delay of services, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Delhi Police said "an FIR has been filed" under the Delhi Metro O&M Act, following the complaint lodged by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The incident took place on December 27 at the New Ashok Nagar metro station of the Blue Line of the urban transporter, and the FIR was lodged a day later, according to the FIR.

The DMRC official said in another case, a police complaint has been lodged in Gurugram in connection with an incident at a station on the Yellow Line. He cited Section 67 of the Delhi Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, which says, "if any person obstructs or causes to be obstructed or attempts to obstruct any train or rolling stock upon the metro railway by squatting, picketing or keeping without authority any rolling stock on the metro railway or tampering with any signalling installations or by interfering with the working mechanism thereof, or otherwise, he shall be liable to be removed by any metro railway official, authorised by the metro railway administration in this behalf and shall also be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to four years, or with fine which may extend to Rs 5,000 or with both".

Advertisment

The move by the DMRC comes in the wake of an incident at Inderlok metro station on December 14 in which a woman passenger's sari had got entangled in a train leading to injuries and subsequent death at a hospital.

The DMRC had later said it will provide a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of the passenger.

"We want to ensure safety of our passengers, and therefore if someone resorts to an activity that compromises the operations of a train or safety of passengers, we will take measures," the official said, referring to the New Ashok Nagar metro station incident. Delhi Police said they have registered an FIR under Section 67 of the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, at Yamuna Depot Metro Police Station. "The CCTV footage is being checked and investigation is on to identify the accused commuter," a police officer said.

Advertisment

The DMRC official said, a train door makes three attempts to shut. If it still remains obstructed, the respective door remains in "open condition and the train doesn't move". The door is closed again by a train operator or train controller as applicable. If a door fails to close, then it is isolated, he added.

Asked how many such cases of commuters obstructing doors are reported in a month by the DMRC, the official said, "1-2 such cases are observed through random surveillance daily".

The DMRC already makes announcements inside trains advising passengers to take care of sari, dhoti, duptta, bag etc. while boarding or deboarding, he added. PTI KND ALK CK