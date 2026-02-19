New bar timings not policy change, only streamlining of existing rules: Jose K Mani

Kottayam(Kerala), Feb 19 (PTI) Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani on Thursday said that the change in bar timings in the state was not something new, but a "streamlining" of the existing liquor policy.

Speaking to reporters here, Mani said that the streamlining was carried out due to complaints of discrimination between bars in tourist destinations and those at other locations.

Bars in tourist destinations could operate from 10 am to midnight, while those in other locations functioned from 11 am to 11 pm.

"So, only a streamlining has been carried out," the chairman of the Kerala Congress (M), a constituent of the ruling LDF, said.

State Excise Minister M B Rajesh too had taken a similar stand a day ago in defence of the changed timings.

Rajesh had said that the extended timings were already in effect in tourist destinations and was made applicable to everyone to address complaints of discrimination.

Mani also welcomed the government's decision, a day ago, to regularise nearly 20,000 teachers working in aided schools, subject to the final outcome of pending cases before the Supreme Court.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday had said the move was aimed at resolving long-pending legal complexities related to the implementation of reservation for differently-abled persons and approval of teacher appointments in the state's aided schools.

Mani said that the regularisation would be carried out immediately.

The Left government's present decision assumes political significance in poll-bound Kerala as the issue recently triggered protests by various aided school managements, including Christian organisations, which accused the government of blocking general category appointments under the pretext of implementing court directives. PTI HMP ROH